LYNDON, Kan. — Three men are under arrest by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop that turned into a car chase.

Just after 4 a.m. on Monday a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 35.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a chase began. The suspect driver then hit a tire deflating device deployed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect driver and two others ran from the scene into a wooded area nearby.

After a search, all three suspects were taken into custody and identified as 26-year-old Ramar D. Brown 22-year-old Jaron L. Brown and 30-year-old Johnathon D. Daniel, 30, all from Kansas City, Missouri.

Ramar Brown was arrested on charges of suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and felony interference.

Jaron Brown and Daniel were both arrested on suspicion of felony interference.