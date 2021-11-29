Three killed, 4 injured in I-270 crash near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say three people have died and four more have been injured in a crash on Interstate 270 outside St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when a speeding Lexus when out of control and sideswiped another car before hitting a sport utility vehicle.

The Lexus then went off the road, rolled, and hit a fence. Investigators say the driver of the Lexus, 24-year-old Kenrick Smalling, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Lexus, 24-year-old Dion Martin, and 21-year-old Aliyah Tatum, were rushed to a hospital where they died of their injuries.

