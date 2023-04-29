KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said three men were shot and killed overnight near Wabash Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shooting at the 7200 block of Wabash around 12:30 a.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

A short time later, just after 1 a.m., officers were called to Gregory and Paseo on a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene and declared both victims deceased.

It is uncertain whether the shootings were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS