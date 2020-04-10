3 more residents of KCK rehab facility die of COVID-19, 23 more test positive for the virus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Health officials with the Unified Government announced Friday that three more residents at Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation in Kansas City, Kansas have died of COVID-19.

In their update they also said since Thursday 23 more residents have tested positive for the virus.

In total 10 patients at the facility have now died of the virus, 84 of the residents have tested positive. Four of those residents are in the hospital.

In addition to residents contracting the virus, health officials said a total of eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The UG launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

As of Friday, the county said they have 277 confirmed cases with 56 patients hospitalized. There have been 16 deaths in the county, which includes the 10 at Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

Self-report your symptoms on the website here.

