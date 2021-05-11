3 new developments recommended for Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for the next several developments are just upstream and poised to wash ashore in Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront area before much longer.

Although Port Authority of Kansas City representatives did not provide specifics, a committee report provides broad strokes on the recommended projects in question. One is a seven-story complex with 200 to 250 apartments. Another is a five-story, 120-room boutique hotel.

The authority’s development committee also privately recommended approval of a ground lease and development agreement for Bar + Rec, a recreational beer garden facility with a shipping container design on the riverfront.

The three measures now move to Port KC’s full commission for closed-session approvals on May 24.