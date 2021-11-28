3 people killed, several others injured in multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 95; Driver arrested, impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a triple fatal accident involving a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Nye County.

Nevada State Police says a collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the U.S. 95 at mile marker 27 near Amargosa Valley killing three people, a man, a young boy, and a girl.

Preliminary investigation shows a silver Volvo had been traveling northbound on the U.S. 95 when for reasons unknown failed to keep travel lanes and entered the southbound lanes of U.S. 95.

A truck towing a camper saw the Volvo cut lanes into the southbound U.S. 95 and immediately pulled over in hopes of avoiding being hit.

Police say the Silver Volvo ended up sideswiping the truck towing a camper. The truck had 2 occupants who were not injured.

At the same time as the truck towing the camper was pulling over in hopes of avoiding a crash, a gray GMC Yukon also saw the silver Volvo cut lanes and followed suit with the Truck towing the camper and pulled over as well. The gray GMC Ucon was then also hit after the Truck by the silver Volvo. The GMC Yukon had 4 passengers – 2 adults and 2 kids, no injuries were reported.

After the Volvo crashed into the truck and Yukon, it then proceeded to head eastbound in the southbound lanes. ​When the driver of the silver Volvo came in contact with a grey Chrysler Mini Van going southbound.

#Breaking Fatal crash US95 at Nye County Mile Marker 27. US95 closed in both directions. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice #HighwayPatrol — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) November 28, 2021

The silver Volvo then crashed into the front right side of the gray Chrysler Mini Van. There were 5 occupants in the minivan: 2 adults and 3 juveniles. The adult male, juvenile boy, and juvenile girl all died at the scene. The adult female and the other juvenile boy were transported to UMC. The adult female was airlifted to UMC with major but non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile boy was ground transported to UMC with moderate injuries. Both are expected to survive.

After crashing into the Minivan the Volvo then continued northbound in the southbound travel lanes of U.S. 95 where it then struck another white camper van. This white Camper Van rolled and was occupied by 2 adults. The female and male occupants both had minor injuries and were not transported for medical attention.

State police say the silver Volvo was driven by an adult male. He was placed under arrest and has been taken in custody to Pahrump Jail. Impairment was suspected.

As a result of the crash, the U.S. 95 between state route 160 to state route 373 were closed for hours while officials investigated the deadly crash.

#TrafficUpdate US95/MM27 all travel lanes back open. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) November 29, 2021

The crash happened about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.