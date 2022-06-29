LAWRENCE, Kan. — Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash on 23rd Street in Douglas County, Kansas.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on eastbound 23rd Street between O’Connell and Franklin Roads.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash and a total of three people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

A dog in one of the vehicles was reported to be OK.

Eastbound 23rd Street in the area will likely be closed for the next few hours and drivers are asked to use alternate routes or Kansas Highway 10 east of Lawrence.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

