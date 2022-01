HOUSTON, Texas — Three Houston police officers were shot Thursday, the department said. Officials were searching for the suspect Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. when a car that police were pursuing crashed. Police tweeted it happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is east of Midtown and Interstate 69.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes, police said.

The officers were taken to the hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Police were asking people to avoid the area of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.