3-vehicle crash in Kansas City knocks out power, closes intersection on Southwest Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Energy crews are working to restore power to an area of Midtown after a three-vehicle wreck knocked out the electricity and left two people injured.

Kansas City police said the crash happened when someone tried to hurt themselves. That person is in grave condition.

Another person is in serious condition as a result of the wreck. Police did not provide more information on either injuries.

Evergy is not reporting that any residents are effected. It’s unclear how far the outage extends.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.