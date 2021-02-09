3-vehicle crash involving semi closes 71 Highway as slick conditions continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three-vehicle crash on 71 Highway closed all southbound lanes early Tuesday, February 9, as snow and ice remain packed on major roads across the metro.

Emergency crews closed the lanes starting at 39th Street down to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. The lanes remained closed for hours.

Video from earlier this morning showed Semi truck that was jack-knifed, ending up perpendicular to the road and blocking all lanes.

Two other vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, were involved. Footage shows the sedan with a smashed backend. All vehicles were towed from the scene.

Roadways in the area appeared shiny and slick. Low temperatures from an Arctic air mass has kept the ground frozen solid, keeping a layer of drizzle and snow from melting.

Cameras across the metro show numerous other occasions where vehicles have slid off the road. Emergency crews are working several crash scenes, slowing traffic in addition to icy conditions.

Dozens of schools in the Greater Kansas City Area closed or issued delays due to the weather.

All drivers around the Kansas City area should remain cautious and drive slowly.