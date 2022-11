SMITHVILLE, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a three-year old girl was hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

A 2014 Ford F150 was reversing and ended up hitting the victim. The driver was a 33-year old woman, according to MSHP.

The victim was transported to North Kansas City Hospital. She did not survive her injuries.

