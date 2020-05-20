3-year-old girl dies after being hit by delivery truck in Paola, officials say

PAOLA, Kan. — A 3-year-old has died Wednesday after being struck by a delivery truck in Paola, officials say.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, along with the Wellsville Fire Department and county EMS, were called to a home on 287th Street in rural Paola for a reported injury accident around 10:47 a.m. Wednesday.

They determined a 2019 GMC delivery box truck, driven by an adult, was backing out of the driveway when it struck a 3-year-old girl.

Officials pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there does not appear to be any criminal intent or drugs or alcohol involved.

The incident is under investigation by the Miami and Johnson county sheriff’s offices and the Kansas Highway Patrol.