Kansas City police searching for 3-year-old girl last seen near 38th and Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Kansas City, police said in a news release early Friday.

The child, Noriyah King, was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the area of 38th Street and Highland Avenue, police said. She was seen wearing possibly an orange or pink coat and wearing clothes shown in the photo shared by the police department.

Noriyah is described as a Black female, about 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds.

In an emailed update sent about 6:50 a.m. Friday, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said detectives and officers worked throughout the night to locate the girl and were working with the child’s mother to gather more information.

Officers and members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have searched the area near the home, but despite their efforts so far, Becchina said police have not located the girl. Police noted they’ve also used police dogs and drones to help with the ongoing search.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the police department’s missing persons section at 816-234-5136.

Kansas City police said Noriyah King, 3, was last seen about 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020, in the area of 38th Street and Highland Avenue. (Courtesy of the Kansas City Police Department)

