DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 3-year-old girl was killed, and a woman was seriously injured in a fiery car crash Monday evening at the QuikTrip in the 1400 block of N. Nelson Dr. in Derby.

According to the City of Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Meadowlark when it left the roadway and went into the QuikTrip parking lot, striking a car that was being filled with gas.

“When the collision occurred between that vehicle that left Meadowlark and the vehicle pumping gas, the gas pumped was knocked over,” Lee said. “There was a significant explosion.”

3-year-old killed, adult injured in fire at Derby QuikTrip (KSN Photo)

3-year-old killed, adult injured in fire at Derby QuikTrip (KSN Photo)

3-year-old killed, adult injured in fire at Derby QuikTrip (KSN Photo)

3-year-old killed, adult injured in fire at Derby QuikTrip (KSN Photo)

3-year-old killed, adult injured in fire at Derby QuikTrip (KSN Photo)

3-year-old killed, adult injured in fire at Derby QuikTrip (KSN Photo)

Derby Fire Department (KSN Photo)

Derby Fire Department (KSN Photo)

Derby Fire Department (KSN Photo)

A 3-year-old girl who was in the car that was getting gas died.

The driver of the car, a woman who was pumping gas, was severely injured and taken to a local hospital.

Lee says the fire department is talking to the driver of the vehicle that left Meadowlark and witnesses. He said he does not know if drugs, alcohol, or a medical issue was a factor in the crash.

“We have a team from Sedgwick County coming that will help us with reconstruction of the event, so it’s going to be hours that will be out here tonight and probably days and weeks before we reach a conclusion,” Lee said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The QuikTrip has temporarily closed.

Meadowlark from K-15 to Buckner will be closed until further notice. The City of Derby asks that you use an alternate route.