30 driving incidents in 1.5 hours: Slick roads causing problems in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers are encountering terrible conditions across the metro this morning as single-digit temperatures keep major roads packed with snow and ice.

The Kansas City Fire Department tweeted on Feb. 8. that they responded to more than 30 incidents in an hour in a half. Other crashes across metro suburbs also caused major delays.

“Please take your time this morning if you have to get out,” the KCFD tweeted.

Video shows vehicles that have slid off the road into ditches. Large responding crews blocked several lanes and caused very slow-moving traffic.

FOX4’s Matt Stewart reported from the road. He said his driver had to travel at least 10 under the speed limit.

Please take you time this morning if you have to get out. @KCMOFireDept has responded to over 30 incidents with vehicles in the last 1.5 hours. Stay alert, buckle up, and drive according to the conditions. @KCMO #staysafekc https://t.co/oRUOqYufjO pic.twitter.com/YkZbuU15EM — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) February 8, 2021

Dozens of schools and districts across the metro have closed or issued delays for February 8.

How to sign up for FOX 4 Weather Closings:

-If you are registered, you do not need to re-register. Dial 816-932-9250 and go directly into our Closing Computer with your ID and Password.

-If you are not already registered with an Organization ID and Password, click here to sign up. You will need to wait to get registered for our system before we can post your closing.

-Due to the high number of people trying to sign up for closings, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get your ID and password the same day you register.

–Click here for automatic closing instructions if you already have a user ID and Password.