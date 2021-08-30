30-year-old dies in Cass County crash Sunday evening

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash on Missouri 291 at 215th Street left one person dead Sunday evening.

Delbert Hannah, Archie, Missouri, was traveling southbound on MO 291 and was in the oncoming lane passing another vehicle.

Hannah began to over-correct and struck another vehicle head on. He was pronounced dead minutes after the crash happened by the medical examiner.

The second vehicle was driven by Donald Beckerdite, Raymore, Missouri, who was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.