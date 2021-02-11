30-year-old KC woman charged in Sunday morning fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged 30-year-old Marvina Stemmons of Kansas City in the fatal shooting of Charles Harris, 48, on Sunday.

Stemmons faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

KCPS responded to the area of 40th Street and Wabash Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Harris dead inside a residence on a living room couch. Witnesses and evidence show that Stemmons and Harris were together the evening of the shooting, police said.

Stemmons told police she fired a shot at Harris after he tried to grab her. She said she was not sure if she hit him, but left the residence and ran home.

Bond is set at $75,000 cash only.