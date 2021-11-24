300,000 Expected To Travel Through KCI Airport Around Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ten days around Thanksgiving will see nearly 20-million travelers pass through U.S. airports.

Airport managers say 300,000 travelers will use KCI Airport during that time.

Both Delta and United Airlines say they expect Sunday to be the busiest air travel day since the start of the pandemic, and airport managers say they expect the same at KCI Airport on Sunday.

Short-staffed air carriers have struggled to recover from disruptions that resulted in mass cancellations and stranded travelers earlier this year.

Since June, nine of the largest U.S. airlines have had to cancel flights on a large scale.

To prevent operational problems during the holiday weekend, Southwest and Spirit airlines have scaled back the number of flights and are keeping more crews on call.

That also impacts how many people are traveling through KCI Airport.

“We are back to about 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director of Kansas City’s aviation department. “So we still are not quite as busy as we were Thanksgiving of 2019. We think our airline partners are being judicious in their restoration of airline capacity here. So far, everything is looking good for this holiday travel.”

American Airlines is paying thousand-dollar bonuses to employees to make sure flights are staffed.

Flight attendants with perfect attendance are getting triple pay. However, unions representing airline workers say not enough has been done to fix the operational problems.

They fear bad weather or technical issues could cause mass cancellations or system breakdowns again.

A lot of travelers at KCI Airport hope that doesn’t happen.