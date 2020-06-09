31-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting of two men near 24th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man is now in custody, facing murder and assault charges in a deadly shooting in Kansas City last month.

Raymond Cage has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

On May 2, police were called to a home near 24th Street and Van Brunt for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims critically injured from gunshot wounds who later died. A third person was injured, and police learned a fourth victim fled the area.

The first victim was identified as 24-year-old Terence Rodgers, and the second was 24-year-old Frederick Tolbern.

According to court documents, a witness said Cage was in an argument about “money and pills with one of the victims at the house.” An hour later, the witness said Cage returned and said, “You thought I was playing.”

Then the witness said he heard gunshots, court records say.

Another witness saw a man, later determined to be Cage, return to the home and allegedly start shooting.

Surveillance footage also captured Cage fleeing the home, which witnesses confirmed was Cage, court documents say.

U.S. Marshals took Cage into custody Friday in St. Louis where he fled to a relative’s house. In an interview with police, he denied ever being at the house near 24th and Van Brunt or knowing the victims or witnesses.