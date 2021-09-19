31-year-old woman killed in Kansas City hit-and-run crash identified, police still looking for suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have identified the 31-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

Police say just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a Saturn SUV was southbound when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a Hyundai sedan traveling eastbound at 12th Street and Bales Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the Saturn ran from the scene on foot.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene and has been identified as Valeria Villa-Alvarado, of Kansas City, Missouri. Two passengers in the victim’s car, ages 10 and 4, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the passenger in the suspect vehicle has been located but they are still looking for the driver who is described as a Black man wearing his hair in dreads.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.