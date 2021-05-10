31st Street bridge closed for repairs on expansion joints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road crews are replacing the expansion joints on bridges that span 71 Highway.

A few weeks ago, repairs on the Linwood Avenue bridge were finished, and now the 31st Street bridge will be getting fixed.

The repairs will completely close the bridge and periodically close lanes of 71 Highway if they need to make repairs underneath the bridge.

Expansion joints are the spaces between the bridge and the street that allows the concrete to expand and contract without cracking.

The harsh winters and simmering summers are tough on concrete which causes pot holes.

Over time, the metal expansion joints wear down and need to be replaced.

The expected repair time is seven weeks, setting the completion date for late June, but the previous repairs on the Linwood Avenue bridge were completed early. If all goes well, the bridge could be completed in early June.

Upon completion, they will move on to the next bridge and make sure all expansion joins are repaired and taken care off.

