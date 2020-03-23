32 people in Johnson County, Kansas test positive for COVID-19 bringing state total to 82

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday announced that 32 people in Johnson County have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, there are a total of 82 positive cases in the state, according to KDHE.

Of those positive cases, two people have died including one in Johnson County and one in Wyandotte County.

Below are the case number by county:

Bourbon 1

Linn County 2

Butler County 3

Lyon 2

Cherokee County 2

Mitchell County 2

Douglas County 8

Morris County 2

Franklin 1

Pottawatomie** 1

Jackson County 1

Reno County 2

Johnson County 32

Sedgwick 2

Leavenworth County 5

Wyandotte 16

KDHE said in a news release that the Pottawatomie case was labeled as Riley County’s on Sunday. The person was later determined to be a resident of Pottawatomie County.

Officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City have announced a “stay-at-home” order on March 21.

The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 and last through April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order