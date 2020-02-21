32-year-old KC man facing DWI in crash that sent woman and young child to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Friday against a 32-year-old man who was allegedly driving while under the influence and also tried to run from police.

According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a crash just after 6 p.m. along Hedges Avenue near East 51st Street South.

A woman told police the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe tried to hit her then he took off.

Multiple callers reported the suspect was trying to assault the woman and had struck several vehicles in that area.

When officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of 53rd and Hardy, and attempted to stop him, he refused to stop.

Police chose to pursue the driver, but he eventually crashed into a second vehicle, a gray BMW 545i, near E. 47th Street and Raytown Road. The impact pushed the BMW into another vehicle.

Charging documents said police found the the driver of the Tahoe, later identified as Miguel Ayala, motionless inside the vehicle after the crash.

First responders transported the female driver of the BMW and a young child, who was in the back in a car seat, to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Ayala faces one count of resisting arrest and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Detectives spoke with a woman after the incident who said she and Ayala have two children together and before everything unfolded they were arguing. She said Ayala was drinking and eventually became highly intoxicated.

The women told detectives Ayala became aggressive and started making verbal threats. He eventually got into his vehicle and started to strike the two vehicles he was parked in between in their driveway.

According to the probable cause, she said Ayala continued to ram the vehicles until he had enough room to drive through the yard and out into the street.

The woman said she decided to stand in front of her vehicle to prevent Ayala from hitting her vehicle as her circled the block several times at a high rate of speed.

Charging documents said the woman moved out of the way just before Ayala crashed into her vehicle.