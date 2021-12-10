32-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. — A 32-year-old man has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Sedalia, Missouri.

Police responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. at a home near W. 19th Street and S. Kentucky Avenue.

Officers found the victim, identified as Tylar Simons, who lived at the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Simons was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sedalia Police Department at 660-827-7823.