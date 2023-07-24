SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a Parkville man who drowned at Smithville Lake Sunday night.

According to MSHP, around 8:20 p.m. 32-year-old Bektemir Yusupov was swimming at Smithville Lake near Little Platte Park when he went under the water and did not resurface.

Troopers say Yusupov was not wearing a life jacket at the time. Yusupov’s body was later recovered by the highway patrol and released to Frontier Forensics, the medical examiner’s office in Cass County.