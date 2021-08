CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 32-year-old man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. Sunday near the 19 mile marker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the victim was walking on a dock when he slipped and fell into the water.

The victim, identified as Kegri Ilu, of Warrensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.