32-year-old woman facing charges connected to Clay County killing near Worlds of Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 32-year-old Clay County woman is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Travis Stamper on March 31, 2020.

Clay County prosecutors announced Wednesday that Francesca A. Hernandez has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers responded to a call just before 8 a.m. near NE 46 and Randolph Road, just west of Worlds of Fun. At the scene officers located the victim deceased from a gunshot.

One neighbor told police they heard what sounded like a loud bang just after 2 a.m. that morning. Another neighbor added that he looked out the window and saw a pick-up truck with a loud muffler leaving the crime scene heading west on NE 46th.

A cell phone was recovered from the victim’s pants pocket by detectives and it was discovered that he had been exchanging text messages with Hernandez.

The pick-up truck was later recovered on April 5 after having been towed off private property as an abandoned vehicle near Gillham and Linwood Blvd. The driver and only occupant was seen leaving the vehicle and later identified as Hernandez.

Hernandez was taken into custody by Kansas City police for an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. She admitted that she and another female “met” the victim over a chat service and began texting him. Hernandez and the other female planned to meet the victim and rob him. The victim picked up Hernandez and the other female near 12th and Askew in his green pick-up truck and the three drove around for several hours before ending up in the area of the homicide.

According to Hernandez, Stamper stopped to look at some of the construction materials in the area. When the victim got out of the truck he handed the keys and some methamphetamine to the two women. As he turned around and began walking away the other female pulled out a handgun and shot the victim from inside of the truck. The two women then drove away. Hernandez later drove the victim’s vehicle to where it was later towed away on Gillham.

Hernandez said the shell casing from the shooting was still inside the truck and claimed that the other female took it.

The second female has not been identified or confirmed to have involvement in the incident at this time.

Hernandez is also reported to be a suspect in a second homicide investigation that occurred in Blue Springs.

Her bond has been set at $1 million.