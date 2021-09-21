33-year-old Kansas City man killed in weekend fiery crash at Red Bridge exit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fiery crash that left one person dead over the weekend.

Police responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Saturday on southbound U.S. 71 Highway on the exit ramp to Red Bridge Road.

The driver of a black Dodge Ram was traveling south on U.S. 71, just north of Bannister Road when he came up behind a white Kia Niro. The driver of the Dodge swerved around the Kia, striking the right rear o fthe vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge failed to stop and continued south on U.S. 71. The driver of the Kia called 911 to report the driver of the Dodge and the crash.

The Kia driver continued traveling when she exited Red Bridge Road, saw the Dodge pickup on its top and on fire. She called 911 again to report the crash and fire and attempted to get the driver out of the burning vehicle but the fire was too intense.

Police said the driver of the pickup took the exit too fast, lost control and struck a concreate pillar.

The driver of the Dodge was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 33-year-old Christopher Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri.