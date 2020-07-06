KU Health System treats 35 people injured by fireworks over July 4th holiday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It was a busy weekend for firework injuries in the Kansas City metro.

According to the University of Kansas Health System, a total of 35 patients were treated for firework-related injuries over the holiday weekend.

Of those patients, 19 were male, while 16 were female. The youngest patient was 2-years-old and the oldest patient was 55.

Seven people were hospitalized.

The hands and face were the most common location for injuries. Mortars and sparklers caused most of the injuries, according to the University of Kansas Health System.