KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on April 20.

Nicholas G. Simmons, 35, of Kansas City, died on April 22, police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash at 152 Highway and N. Brighton Avenue, just west of the I-435 exchange in the Northland. The crash happened at 11:01 p.m.

Simmons was transported to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Police did not say what caused the crash. No one else was involved.