35-year-old man charged in Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting at the Sheraton Suites Country Club Plaza Tuesday morning.

Derell E. Thompson, 35, is charged with one count of second degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were dispatched the the hotel in the Plaza on calls of a disturbance with a weapon.

When they arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Police were told on scene that Thompson was seen running with a gun and alongside a younger male who was later identified as Thompson’s son.

Thompson was taken into custody running across the street from the Courtyard Inn hotel.

Officers said that Thompson “spontaneously uttered” that he had shot someone.

A witness who was working as the desk clerk at the Sheraton Suites Country Club Plaza said Thompson approached her about getting a keycard to a room in the hotel because his child was dead in the room.

He said the room was under the name Charles Powell.

The clerk said the system was moving slowly, which prompted him to become agitated and she handed him a fake key card to deescalate.

Moments later, she heard him yell, “You think you are going to get away with killing my son?” and several gunshots followed.

Police obtained a search warrant for the room and three handguns with extended magazines, ammunition, three cell phones, narcotics and a scale were retrieved from the room.