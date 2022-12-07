KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For 35 years, the murder of a top political leader in Wyandotte County has remained unsolved.

On the morning of Dec. 21, 1987, the body of Charles (Chuck) W. Thompson was found lying on the sidewalk in front of Jalisco’s Restaurant located at N. 50th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 56-year-old was a local KCK attorney and at the time was the Democratic Chairman of the Wyandotte County Central Committee, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI said Thompson was found shot numerous times in the upper torso area.

The investigation determined Thompson was at the restaurant meeting with what he thought was a prospective client, according to the KBI.

The KBI said it is believed Thompson was sitting in his vehicle at the time that he was shot.

On or about January 25, 1988, a $5,000 Governors Reward was requested by the Wyandotte County District Attorneys office, which was subsequently given, according to the KBI.

The investigation which is still ongoing has developed strong evidence that the murder of Thompson was a calculated, planned “murder for hire,” according to the KBI.

The KBI said it is believed that there are people that have information that could lead to the filing of criminal charges in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The gravesite of Charles W. Thompson at Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

