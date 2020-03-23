Independence police identify 37-year-old man stabbed to death along South Hawthrone Avenue

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after someone stabbed a 37-year-old man to death in Independence, Missouri Sunday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 5:37 p.m along South Hawthrone Avenue near East 29th Street South.

Responding officers took Jose G. Gotay to a local hospital after finding him with stab wounds.

Gotay later died from his injuries.

Police did not say whether they had made an arrest in the case. They are asking that anyone who has information about the stabbing to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.