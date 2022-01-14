38-year-old Liberty woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian left a Liberty woman dead on I-35 in Clay County.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, late Thursday night at about 10 p.m., Bernice Rodriguez, 38, attempted to cross the highway and walked in front of an oncoming vehicle.

A Clay County deputy happened upon the crash on southbound I-35 at 69 Highway and found the driver of a GMC Acadia stopped looking for what she had hit.

Upon searching the area, Rodriguez was found on the median. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed while deputies and troopers investigated the scene.