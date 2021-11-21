38th Annual Toys For Tots ride held Sunday afternoon in Topeka

TOPEKA – (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) of Kansas sponsored a Toys For Tots ride Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on 37th Street. The ride started at Walmart and ended at the Woodshed, 1901 North Kansas Ave. in North Topeka.

The rider’s entry fee was a donated toy for the Toys For Tots Foundation. The Toys For Tots program collects new unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to struggling families in the community.

The program is conducted by the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserves. The goal of the program is to help less fortunate children throughout the U.S. experience the joy of Christmas by delivering toys to local Toys For Tots locations.

































































