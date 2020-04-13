3rd COVID-19 death in Cass County linked to rehab center

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A woman in her 80s is reported to be the third patient to die in Cass County from coronaviurs COVID-19 linked a rehab center.

Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation, Harrisonville said the woman was a hospice patient.

No new residents or employees have tested positive in the past 24 hours, according to the center. The 10 residents previously testing positive remain isolated on site and the two employees previously testing positive remain at home recovering in quarantine.

“Our staff continues to screen all residents at least twice each day and every employee each

time they enter our building for signs of fever, cough or changes to their health status and then

take the appropriate response,” said Craig Workman, spokesperson for the center. “All residents are encouraged to remain in their rooms. Our staff continues to conduct one-on-one activities with residents and to help them stay in touch with their families.”

The state health department in Missouri reported Monday afternoon that 4,388 positive cases, including 114 deaths have been reported in Missouri. Please note that the total number includes the 114 deaths, as well as people who have recovered from the virus and are still recovering.