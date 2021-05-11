3rd streetcar extension? Rail line to North Kansas City revisited

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Could a third streetcar extension prove king in the north?

North Kansas City elected officials and the Kansas City Streetcar Authority think so, citing mobility and economic draws from stretching a streetcar route across current barriers: the Missouri River, railroad tracks, different municipalities and a peripheral industrial zone.

Conversations about an extension have happened on and off among council members and residents in the nearly seven years since a previous feasibility study was published, North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong said.

With recent funding successes for the southern and riverfront extensions, he said the City Council decided there’s no better time than now to resume discussion.

“Federally, we keep hearing about infrastructure packages coming down the line,” DeLong said. “Now is probably the time to get as far into the process as we can to get set up to potentially receive federal funds in the future.”