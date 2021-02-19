4.2 earthquake strikes Kansas, Oklahoma border, felt 150 miles away

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. — A sizeable earthquake struck near the border of Oklahoma and Kansas this morning, sending vibrations felt 150 miles away.

The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake at a 4.2 on the Richter scale. That’s enough to feel like a small fission bomb, or 60,000 kilograms of dynamite, and cause damage around the epicenter.

Earlier reports suggested a 4.8 quake. That was reviewed and then downgraded.

The earthquake’s epicenter happened 3.7 miles southwest of Manchester, Oklahoma. The small town sits on the border line between the states.

Data reports from those living in Kansas and Oklahoma claim residents felt the earthquake in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wichita. Some claim they felt weak shaking as far north as Salina, Kansas. That’s 151 miles from Manchester.

As of 9:05 a.m., 1,015 people had filed reports.

Manchester has a population of 103, according to the USGS. The next closest population center – Enid, Oklahoma – is 41 miles away and has a population of a little more than 51,000.