OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will have more units on the streets searching for impaired drivers during “4/20”.

April 20, synonymous with marijuana use, is also known as a marijuana holiday.

The campaign, in partnership with the US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the streets and warn of the dangers of driving while high.

According to the NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018, the number of drivers killed in crashes and tested positive for marijuana had doubled.

If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It has been proven that THC can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office provided a list of ways to get home safe for those who choose to take part in 4/20.

Those who plan to use marijuana on 4/20 should have a plan in place and refrain from driving. Here are a few tips to help prepare for a safe night.

If you have used an impairing substance such as marijuana, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.

If you are drug-impaired, pass the keys to a driver who has not used marijuana and can safely drive you to your destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug-impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance.

Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by drugs? Take the keys and arrange to get them home safely.

If available, call a ride-sharing service.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.