ST. LOUIS – A spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department has told Fox 2/News 11 that four adults were electrocuted Sunday night in the area Louisiana Avenue and Montana Street. The incident happened around 8 p.m.

All four adults were transported to the hospital for treatment. One person was listed as in critical condition.

At the time of the incident, strong thunderstorms were moving through the St. Louis Metro Area and the City of St. Louis.