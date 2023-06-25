OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park continues to be highly ranked as a top place to live, but this time three other KC-area cities have been added to the list.

That’s according to Livability.com’s annual ranking of the Best Places To Live in the U.S.

Livability’s list recognizes cities outside of the largest metros — the places where most Americans create dream careers, build families, launch businesses and lead meaningful lives.

All of the cities listed that fall into the Kansas City region are recognized for their stellar education systems.

Overland Park, ranks No. 7 and is praised for its sports venues, food, entertainment, parks and job opportunities.

Overland Park’s top categories, according to Liveability.com, are its economy, education and transportation.

Coming in at No. 15 is Olathe. Olathe is recognized for its rolling scenic hills, pioneering spirit, great place for entrepreneurs and tight knit community.

Olathe’s top categories are its economy, education and transportation.

Lee’s Summit came in at No. 78. Contributing to the ranking is the city’s charming downtown, art, highly ranked state schools, lakes and hospitals.

Its top categories are economy, transportation and healthcare.

The last city that falls into the Kansas City region is Lawrence, ranked No. 79 on the list. Livability complemented the city on its hub of education, high-paying jobs, housing market, live music and sporting events.

Lawrence’s top categories are transportation, housing and education.