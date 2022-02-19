Linn County, Kan. — Four people died in a Linn County crash yesterday, just after 11 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle struck an icy patch on the road and lost control while heading nortbound on U.S. 69.

The driver lost control of the vehicle an then it entered a ditch.

The vehicle rolled twice and entered a flooded wildlife area and submerged on its top.

The driver and the other three passengers in the vehicle all died.

They have been identified as 66-year old Larry Klingensmith , 65-year old Kimberly Klingensmith, 32-year old Karly Klingensmith and 36-year old Nicolas Klingensmith, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

