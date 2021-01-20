4 in custody following robbery, wrong-way crash involving police near I-70 and I-670 split in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Four people are in custody after a robbery and wrong-way crash Wednesday afternoon involving police.

Kansas City, Kansas Police reported the incident just before 2:30 p.m. At this time eastbound I-70 at the I-670 split remains closed as crews work the scene.

Police tell FOX4 the suspects had just robbed a woman sitting in her vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

