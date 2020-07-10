4 juveniles killed, driver from Kansas City burned in fiery Indiana crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police said two children and two teenagers died in a fiery crash on Thursday, July 9 when a semi smashed into a passenger car, sister station FOX59 reported.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on I-70 just west of the Cambridge City exit. When first responders arrived, they saw a Chevrolet car and a semi-truck off of the road engulfed in flames. The crash site was just west of the construction zone.

Five people were in the car, including the driver. Four people died. State police identified them as 15-year-old Anesa Noel Acosta, 13-year-old Quintin Michael McGowan, 8-year-old Brekkin Riley Bruce, 6-year-old Trentin Beau Bruce.

The fifth person, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, was driving the car and was pulled out of the vehicle by a passerby who saw the crash. He was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. State police said Bruce had an address from Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the semi crashed into the passenger car, pushing it into the back of another semi. Their path continued off the side of the road, where the vehicles burst into flames.

Mugshot of Corey Withrow

Witnesses reported seeing the semi driver, 31-year-old Corey Withrow of Camden, Ohio, driving erratically before the crash, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Initial investigations showed Withrow was speeding in the construction zone.

Investigators suspected that Withrow, who wasn’t hurt, was under the influence of drugs. Preliminary toxicology results indicate he had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

He has been arrested on multiple charges, including reckless homicide, operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.