4 Kansas cities, including two in metro, push to land US Space Command headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. — Four Kansas cities have submitted proposals for the new U.S. Space Command headquarters, the governor’s office said Friday.

Wichita, Derby, Leavenworth and Kansas City, Kansas, responded to requests from the federal government with proposed development sites in their communities.

Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release that she has directed her Cabinet to use all resources necessary to support the selection of Kansas as the headquarters for U.S. Space Command, which is responsible for military operations in outer space.

“Our strong teams of state and local economic development professionals have the tools available for the attraction, growth, and retention of the U.S. Space Command headquarters,” Kelly said. “Kansas is the perfect place for this facility, and we are prepared to do the work to get it here.

The four proposals address facility space requirements, workforce needs, proximity to a military installation, and other requirements.