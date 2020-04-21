4 Kansas City men charged with murder after 3 Tulsa men shot to death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four men from Kansas City have been arrested and charged with murder for the death of three men from Tulsa back in 2017.

Rashidi Crosdale, 36, and Tyree West, 42, have both been charged with three counts of 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. Terrence Harden, 21, and Ravon Freeman, 29, have been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

Offices responded to the 1600 block of E. 80th Street on July 1, 2017 at about 9:30 p.m. They found a silver BMW with its driver-side window shattered.

Responders found a man, Darren Harris, dead in the driver seat. He had been shot to death.

According to court documents, Harris, along with John Waldon and Andrew Barnes, had traveled from Tulsa to Kansas City for a drug deal.

Shortly after finding Harris, officers found the bodies of Barnes and Waldon in the street. They had also been shot to death. Three dozen bullet casings were found near their bodies.

Fingerprint technology, phone tracking and witnesses told police that Crosdale and West were at the scenes of the killings when they happened. They are already in federal prison.

Additional witness testimony and testimony from Harden confirmed that he and Freeman were also at the scene. They were arrested today, April 21, 2020.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond for each.