WATTS, Okla. — A deadly crash involving an Oklahoma private church school van where four people died remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. Two of the victims were children.

The crash happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts.

The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported.

Larry Valentine, 61, of Caney Hill, Ark, the driver of a 1991 Dodge Ram died at the scene, the patrol reported.

The driver of the State Line Christian Academy church van also died at the scene. The patrol has not released her name.

The patrol reported the fatalities are:

Female, 34, Westville

Female, 13, of Westville

Female, 11 of Westville

Larry Valentine, 61, of Caney Hill, AR

Westville Public Schools posted on social media that counselors and clergy are available at the school today.

Westville First Baptist Church posted on social media.

“Our community has been hit with an unbelievable tragedy. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head-on collision in Watts this afternoon. Please keep the Murray and Littlejohn families in your thoughts and prayers, as well as all the first responders/firefighters/ police officers who helped worked this awful wreck.”

In addition to the victims killed, these people were also hurt:

Chad Murray, 37 of Westville. Treated and released from Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, AR with head and internal injuries.

Juvenile, 14, of Westville. Admitted to Washington Regional Hospital, Fayetteville, AR in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Juvenile, 10, Westville. Treated and released from Siloam Springs, AR Regional Hospital with head and trunk internal injuries.

Juvenile, 7, of Westville. Admitted to Springdale, AR Children’s Hospital in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Juvenile, 5, Westville. Admitted to Little Rock, AR Children’s Hospital in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Juvenile, 2, Westville. Admitted to Springdale, AR Regional Medical Center in fair condition with head and internal injuries.

Juvenile, 13, Westville. Admitted to Little Rock, AR Children’s Hospital in critical condition with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries.

Juvenile, 8, Westville. Treated and released from Siloam Springs, AR Regional Medical Center with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries.

Asa Valentine, 25, of Lincoln, AR. Admitted in critical condition to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with head and trunk internal injuries.