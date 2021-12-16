4-month-old boy’s death in September ruled a homicide, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A medical examiner has ruled an infant’s death in September as a homicide, Kansas City police say.

Officers were called to N.E. 42nd and N. Locust streets on Sept. 11 about an infant who wasn’t breathing. First responders did CPR on the 4-month-old boy and were able to get a pulse. Medics took him to a local hospital, but he later died.

The boy’s name has not been released.

On Wednesday, a medical examiner gave the final ruling that the boy had died by homicide. A Kansas City police spokesperson said the cause of death is not available at this time.

The case is still under investigation.