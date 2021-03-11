4-month-old dies from internal injuries, Kansas City examiner rules homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An infant has died due to internal injuries, and officers are now investigating the case as a homicide, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Harrison Street on March 9, just after 6:15 a.m. Police were told that a baby wasn’t breathing.

When they arrived, emergency medical responders said that the 4-month-old boy did not show any obvious external signs of injury.

Responders took the boy to the hospital. Medical staff later told police that the baby had died.

Relayed information suggested that the infant died from internal injuries, though police have not released what they are. The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this death to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

