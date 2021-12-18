4 people displaced following Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people are now without a home following an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the fire just before 3:30 p.m. near E. 81st Street and Campbell Street.

When crews arrived on scene they could see smoke and fire coming from the roof where the fire was located.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a couple units and get it under control.

KCFD tells FOX4 four adults were displaced from three separate apartments.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

